‘The evil of a depraved person’ – Tomas Gimeno sent an audio recording of Olivia to her mother Beatriz Zimmerman before murdering the young girls. Olivia’s body has been recovered, but Anna’s body has not been found.

The family of the two young girls who disappeared in Tenerife have described the audio which Gimeno sent to the girl’s mother Beatriz as the evil of a depraved person.

Joaquin Amills is the president of the organisation SOS Desaparecidos, and he is also the spokesperson for the family. He spoke of the audio which Gimeno sent the girl’s mother. Gimeno is considered responsible for the deaths of both Olivia, aged six and Anna who was not even two years old.

The girls went missing on April 27 in Tenerife. Speaking to Almeria Hoy, Amills said: “He picked up the girls, went to their house at 19.30 and there he killed them. But before that, he made little Olivia record an audio recording asking her mother to pick up some paintings. Tomas Gimeno sent Beatriz a last souvenir. A depraved being’s own wickedness. At that moment he murdered his two daughters.”

Amills explained that the two girls had died due to “oedema due to asphyxia or cardiac collapse.”

He added that: “In the absence of the toxicological report of the post-mortem, we think that the girls were asphyxiated.”

The family believe that Gimeno’s actions were premeditated. Gimeno “never acted on impulse or out of a psychotic break without a clear conscience.”

“He had absolutely everything premeditated. He knew where he had to be at all times, although he ended his life out of cowardice, so as not to face the image he deserved as the murderer of his daughters who left his dog behind after killing them,” said Amills.

It is believed that the girl’s father wanted to punish his ex and that he inflicted this punishment by harming his two daughters, as reported 20 minutos.

“When Olivia’s body was found, we knew for sure that he had planned every last detail of the crime in the hope that the sea conditions would be conducive to his purpose,” Amills said.

“His aim was to punish his ex-wife by making her suffer through the disappearance of their daughters.”

