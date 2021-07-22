Puzzle Solutions Edition 1881

By
Euro Weekly News Media
-
0

WORD SQUARE

inept, invite, newt, nope, note, open, opine, oven, pent, peon, pewit, pine, poet, pone, tiepin, tine, tone, tope, townie, twine, vein, vent, veto, view, viewpoint, vine, vote, went, wept, wine, wipe, wove, woven.
VIEWPOINT

WORD SPIRAL

1 Claw; 2 Wish; 3 Hour; 4 Rail; 5 Ling; 6 Grub; 7 Boar; 8 Romp; 9 Plea; 10 Also; 11 Over; 12 Rasp; 13 Plot; 14 Tune; 15 Etui; 16 Iota.
ROTATOR

QUICK QUIZ

1 Groucho; 2 Dr Zhivago; 3 George Orwell; 4 Peter Falk; 5 Victory in Europe Day; 6 The Swiss Family Robinson; 7 Al Gore; 8 River Trent; 9 Alan Bennett; 10 Robin Cook.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

LADDER

Spit, Spot, Soot, Foot, Fort, Fore, Fire

CRYPTIC

Across: 4 Fingers; 8 Exiles; 9 Atheist; 10 Volley; 11 Ring up; 12 Converge; 18 Duty call; 20 Chilli; 21 Castle; 22 Forests; 23 Clover; 24 In store. Down: 1 Service; 2 Willing; 3 Severe; 5 Interest; 6 Greens; 7 Rescue; 13 Radiator; 14 Captive; 15 Allegro; 16 Thrown; 17 Albeit; 19 Yearly.

QUICK

Across: 3 Peach; 9 Abhors; 10 Letter; 11 Occur; 12 Rhea; 15 Bridge; 17 Dullard; 19 Sot: 20 Taunt; 22 Organ; 24 Girls; 25 Saint; 27 Lee; 29 Taverna; 32 Advert; 34 Rigs; 35 Aides; 37 Ignite; 38 Recede; 39 Erase. Down: 1 Laird; 2 Wheel; 3 Pro; 4 Escort; 5 Club; 6  Herring; 7 Studs; 8 Greet; 13 Hurried; 14 Alias; 16 Gosling; 18 Daunt; 21 Tiger; 23 Narrate; 26 Tapers; 27 Latin; 28 Evens; 30 Riser; 31 Asset; 33 Tier; 36 See.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Onda, 3 Beetroot, 9 Pulsera, 10 Wives, 11 Sheet, 12 Salida, 14 Teapot, 16 Patria, 19 Coffee, 21 Edges, 24 Under, 25 Cercano, 26 Enrollar, 27 Bald. Down: 1 Opposite, 2 Dulce, 4 Elapse, 5 Towel, 6 Olvidar, 7/23 Test tube, 8 Teatro, 13 Password, 15 Acordar, 17 Alegre, 18 Mezcla, 20 Farol, 22 Guapa.

SUDOKU

EASY

Sudoku-Easy-1881


HARD

Sudoku-Hard-1881

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1881

GOGEN

GOGEN-1881

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1881

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1881

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1881

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here