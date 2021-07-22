Puerto Sherry Classic Week in the Bay Of Cadiz

PUERTO SHERRY Classic Week regatta takes place again from Thursday 22, in the Bay Of Cadiz



The 5th edition of the Puerto Sherry Classic Week will start today in the bay of Cadiz, and continue until Saturday 24, with 15 boats once again gracing the waters of the Bay, including classic, retro, and mini-classic, after being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This regatta is a biennial international event, and it will be the highlight of summer 2021 at the Puerto Sherry marina, an event that usually brings together great exponents of classic sailing worldwide, although this year, due to Covid measures, the Atlantic fleet from Portugal or the North of Spain, who are usually on show, will not be present.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



But the ‘Seventy’, a Malar 30 race, sponsored by the Spanish soprano Ainhoa Arteta, which was won last time by the Estrella del Viento Team, will be repeated, and among the novelties in this edition, is the ‘Gipsy’, a vessel built in Cádiz in 1927, and shown by Petete Rubio from the RC Maritimo club from Santander, a ship that during the Spanish Civil War was used as a spy ship by General Mola‘s intelligence service, while disguised as an innocent English pleasure yacht.

Today, Thursday 22, sees the event start with a reception for sailors, and a welcome cocktail, that will be held at 9:00pm at La Terraza de Puerto Sherry, in the grounds of the Hotel Puerto Sherry, then tomorrow, Friday, after the skippers meeting scheduled for 1:00pm, the competition will begin, culminating on Saturday.

On Saturday, for lovers of classic cars, there will also be a spectacular parade of perfectly conserved old cars that were originally manufactured between 1920 and 1940, with their drivers adorned in clothing and accessories from that same era, with an award going to the car judged to be the most authentic one, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.