Person hit by Marbella car still in intensive care

ONE of the 11 people injured after being hit by a car in Marbella is still in intensive care.

The person is at the Costa del Sol Hospital after being hit by a car in Marbella.

According to reports, the person has abdominal injuries, while the 30-year-old alleged driver of the car has been arrested.

The incident took place on Avenida Miguel Cano when a car reportedly hit several people outside a cafe in Marbella.

Health workers, the Local Police and the National Police, and firefighters attended the scene in Marbella.

The National Police has confirmed that inquiries are being made “to try to clarify the causes of the crash with several wounded.” They have ruled out terrorism.

The driver was reportedly travelling in the car with his parents when he hit the people and police are now investigating why he did.

According to sources, when he stopped the car, the young man put his hands out of the window, pushing away passers-by, apparently hitting a policeman, before being brought down by six officers who took him away following the crash in Marbella.

