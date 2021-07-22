Nerja mayor asks for extreme compliance with measures against Covid

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, has asked today, July 22, for maximum compliance with the measures against the coronavirus to stop the number of infections.

“If the irresponsible behaviour and recklessness of recent days that are causing a significant increase in infections and the incidence rate of the virus do not stop, the Junta de Andalucia can adopt much more restrictive measures in Nerja that would end up slowing down our economy and the recovery of tourism in the middle of the summer season.”

This is how the councillor has reacted after seeing the data published today by the Ministry of Health, showing 24 new infections in the last 24 hours and a cumulative incidence rate in the last 14 days of 420.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The mayor insists on maximising the individual and collective responsibility of neighbours and visitors, making use of the mask at all times, increasing hygiene and disinfection, and avoiding the celebration of private parties or events that involve crowds of people.

He has also asked the business sector for common sense in complying with the new measures announced by the president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, which affect the hotel industry and nightlife, in order to develop their activity in the most effective way.

Finally, the councillor has reiterated prudence at this time in which there is already talk of a fifth wave of infections in Spain.

“Now that the immunisation process is advancing at a good pace, we cannot destroy all the effort that we have made during this time of pandemic, which is causing us so many deaths and so much damage.”

