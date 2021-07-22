Motril Port to spend €12m

MOTRIL Port is set to spend €12 million to comply with environmental laws.

The Port Authority of Motril has announced it will use the funds to comply with laws to become more environmentally-friendly.

The president of the Port Authority, Jose Garcia Fuentes, said the port’s vehicles would be replaced with electric alternatives, while it will save reduce energy by 90 per cent with new intelligent buildings.

He said the port was, “complying with environmental guidelines for better development, reducing energy management costs, making more efficient use and improving the well-being of citizens.”

The news comes after Motril port received new subsidies for its Spain to north Africa sailings.

The move will see the sailings between Spain and north Africa subsidised by the Spanish government.

The company offering the sailing from Motril to the Spanish enclave of Melilla on its Hypatia de Alejandra ship, Balearia, has reportedly received a subsidy worth around € 4 million from the Spanish government.

The government had previously offered the subsidies to ports in Malaga and Almeria for their north Africa sailings, calling them a public service.

The Hypatia de Alejandria offers three trips a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, which can be increased in frequency if there is more demand. The vessel can carry 880 passengers and 166 vehicles on its journeys over the sea.

