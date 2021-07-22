Man wanders into Spanish Police station and confesses to killing his partner

Man wanders into Spanish Police station in Barcelona and confesses to killing his partner.

In what is considered to be a new case of gender violence, a man has wandered into a Spanish police station in Barcelona’s Sabadell, and confessed to killing his partner.

Officers from Barcelona’s Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested the man as the alleged perpetrator of the crime, according to the police force. According to reports the man killed his partner in Sabadell, before turning up at the police station and confessing “that he had killed his partner”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The man turned up at the police station in Sabadell at around 11:30 PM on Wednesday night, July 21, and told officers “that he had killed his partner”. Officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra rushed to the man’s home which is located in the centre of the city on La Rambla.

The officers were accompanied to the home by a forensic Doctor. According to police sources the doctor was able to certify the death of the partner. They also confirmed that the body when it was discovered shows signs of violence.

The man has now been arrested and officers from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Northern Metropolitan Police Region of the Mossos have taken charge of the investigation, as reported 20 minutes.

No more details are known at this point in time.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.