Liverpool attraction named one of the best in the world

An attraction in Liverpool has been named one of the top 20 best experiences in the world.

Tripadvisor, a review site, unveiled its list of the Top Overall Experiences in the World and Liverpool’s Mad Day Out Beatles Taxi Tours featured.

Tripadvisor’s list is considered to be one of the most trustworthy when looking for reviews as it is compiled by travellers, Liverpool Echo reports.

The bespoke Beatles tour drives guests around Liverpool in a “unique John Lennon Rolls Royce themed electric taxi cab”. The experience has come in at number 16 in the Top Overall Experiences in the World.

The taxi is operated by just one man, Ian Doyle, and the company guarantees a personal service.

Liverpool is a very popular tourist hotspot with lots of things to do and many places to go, with the bespoke Beatles tour also being awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best accolade this year.

The Beatles have had a huge cultural impact and influence in Liverpool and around the world, with many of their songs referring to areas of the city such as Strawberry Fields, Penny Lane and Eleanor Rigby’s tombstone.

Their songs feature in countless films and soundtracks.

The news comes as Liverpool has been stripped of its World Heritage status this week.

Members of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held a secret ballot in China on July 21, seeing Liverpool removed from the list after 17 years.

Liverpool has been on the list since 2004 but has been on the UNESCO danger list since 2012 when the heritage body became increasingly concerned about the development of the docks in the city.

