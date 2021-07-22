Iceland and BP ‘first of many shops to close’ unless ping rules are scrapped

Iceland and BP could be the ‘first of many shops to close’ unless ping rules are scrapped in the UK.

Boris Johnson has been warned that retail companies including supermarkets are in trouble after staff are forced to self-isolate for 10 days. Supermarkets in the UK are struggling to keep up with demand and supermarket customers reportedly could be seeing empty shelves within 48 hours if the rules are not changed.

Iceland and BP could be the first to close. In fact, already some BP stations have closed and Iceland bosses have issued warnings too.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the moment tremendous numbers of people are being pinged by the NHS Covid app. Once pinged people have to self-isolate for 10 days. This is causing staff shortages in many areas and stocking issues similar to those seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic could soon be seen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that he will not change the system. At the moment if a person comes into contact with someone who has the coronavirus then they must isolate for 10 days. This is set to change on August 16, when doubled jabbed people will become exempt.

According to The Mirror empty shelves have already been spotted across the UK including at an Edinburgh Morrisons, and a Tesco’s in Cambridge. It is expected that the number of people self-isolating will reach around one million people today, Thursday, July 22. If this number is reached it would be double those isolating the week before.

A retail source told the Sun: “Some stores say they will be in trouble in a couple of days without action.

“Opening hours are already being cut for some chains as well as the issues with getting products in and on shelves.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.