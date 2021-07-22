Huge outage takes major websites of UK companies offline

Huge outage takes major websites of UK companies offline
Huge outage takes major websites of UK companies offline.

HUGE outage has taken the websites of ITV, Lloyds, Channel 4, and other major UK companies offline

A massive mystery outage in the UK has taken down the websites of major banks and streaming sites, including ITV, Lloyds, Playstation, Channel 4, HSBC, and many more, at around 5pm UK time today, Thursday 22, as reported by Down Detector, the tracker that can be used to find out if a web service is active online or not.

According to the site, within minutes after 5pm, tens of thousands of people from all across Britain had complained that they had lost their connection to the above-mentioned websites and services.

The PlayStation platform, where online games can be played,  that includes PS4 and PS5 looks to be among the worst-hit, unable to log in to their usernames, with the Steam website – one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world – also reported as having gone down as well.

This huge outage has also affected the banking sector, with many of Britain’s major banks’ and building society’s websites also reportedly going down, including the Bank Of Scotland, Lloyds, HSBC, TSB, Tesco Bank, Barclays, and Halifax, according to The Sun.

Chris King
