Town in Spain offering free rent and jobs to encourage families to move there

A small town in the northeast of Spain is offering free rent and jobs to encourage people to move there as residents dwindle.

Geigos, a small town in the northeast of Spain, is offering free rent and jobs to encourage families to move there as citizen numbers dwindle to 132 residents.

The town is offering three houses to rent and two jobs in the town. The town hall is also offering three more jobs such as home teleworking and in a local restaurant.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The ad said: “We offer you work in the kitchen and restaurant for you and your partner at the Paladar de Aragón, located in La Muela de San Juan. Or you can manage the Griegos hotel-restaurant, located in the plaza.

“If you are one of those who work from home […] You can telecommute and make use of our coworking.”

However, you have to be a family with children as this would help to save the local school, which has only nine students, and also help to open up a second class.

The first three months rent will be free and after this will be just €217, with a discount of €50 per child.

There will be a lot of competition for the offer, with over 3,000 already having applied from around the world.

Because of this influx in applicants, people are now being asked to submit a video message explaining why they should be chosen for the scheme.

The mayor of the town, Salvador Gil, has also requested €150,000 to update the town’s hostel to “make it more attractive,” and hopes to expand their own scheme eventually.

He told local media: “[We want] to convince other people to contribute the lack of professionals that exist in rural areas, such as bricklayers, electricians, plumbers or shepherds.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.