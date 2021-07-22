Earthquake registered in the Gulf of Cadiz

Chris King
Earthquake registered in the Gulf of Cadiz . image: ign

EARTHQUAKE of 3.1 magnitude registered with its epicentre in the Gulf of Cadiz this Thursday, July 22

According to the website of National Graphic Institute (IGN), an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale, has been registered this afternoon, Thursday, July 22, with its epicentre reported as being in the Gulf of Cadiz.

The quake occurred at around 20.23pm, at a depth of 47km under the Gulf area, and there are no reports of any casualties or damage to property.

Helpful information offered by the IGN for members of the public to be aware that an earthquake might be taking place includes perhaps the shaking of small objects, and the more sounds they produce as the intensity of the movement increases.

They inform that you may feel dizzy, or you may also feel a violent initial vibration, followed by a constant shaking that makes it difficult for you to stand, stand, or walk, at which point they recommend not to touch any downed power lines or objects in contact with these cables, and to call the authorities as soon as possible to tell them where the cables are down.

It is recommended to keep all phone lines free unless you have to use them in an emergency and to verify that all phones are on the hook.


In the case of any structural damage caused by an earthquake, they say it is essential that you stay away from and affected areas, as your presence could make rescue work difficult and you could of course, also put yourself in danger.

You should always cooperate with the authorities, be it the police, fire, or other emergency services, if they request voluntary help, try to participate, but do not enter the affected areas unless the authorities have requested your help in that particular area, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

