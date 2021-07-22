Double-take on l’Ampolla beach

Double-take on l'Ampolla beach
TROMPE L’OEIL: Far end of l’Ampolla beach not what it seems Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

RUBBLE has been cleared from the section of retaining wall on Moraira’s l’Ampolla beach that was damaged by storms last year.

But it is necessary look twice before realising that what might – from a suitable distance – be taken for new drystone work is actually a printed tarpaulin.

“This is a temporary solution for the summer season before rebuilding can start,” said Teulada-Moraira’s mayor Raul Llobell.

“It is an issue that goes back more than a year but this is also a time when we have most visitors and we can’t allow a ruined wall to act as our calling card,” he added.

The tarpaulin was the best way of ensuring that the image of one of Moraira’s principal beaches was affected as little as possible, Llobell explained.

Work was interrupted earlier this year, the mayor added, after the company contracted to carry out the repairs asked for more money on top of its original offer and the town hall preferred to call a halt.


