Costa del Sol hotels reach 62% occupancy

THE Costa del Sol’s hotels will reach 62 per cent in July, according to one association.

The Association of Costa del Sol Hotel Entrepreneurs (Aehcos) said hotels occupancy will reach 62 per cent.

The figure is higher than the 58 per cent Aehcos had previously announced earlier in the year.

The body found that the Costa del Sol towns with the highest hotels occupancy were Malaga at 77 per cent, Nerja, at 76 per cent and Marbella at 66 per cent.

The news comes after Aehcos said it expected 750,000 more stays in August following the UK government’s announcement it would allow vaccinated Britons to come back from Spain without quarantine.

The Costa del Sol expects around €100 million to be brought into the coastal area by British tourists.

Aehcos said: “In August alone, we will probably increase the number of overnight stays by 750,000, which will represent almost 100 million euros, reaching occupancy levels for next month of between 60 and 62 per cent.”

Airlines have increased the number of flights from the UK to Spain after the government said that vaccinated travellers would not have to quarantine after coming back from amber list countries.

According to reports, airports across Spain have seen larger numbers of planes landing following the announcement that UK tourists could visit the country.

In an average year, three out of every 10 passengers that head to Malaga’s airport on the Costa del Sol are from the UK.

