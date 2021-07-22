Con artist arrested for fraudulent insurance policies with forged signatures

A con artist has been arrested in Spain’s Granada for making fraudulent insurance policies with forged signatures.

Officers from the National police have arrested a woman who has been accused of a staggering 140 offences relating to fraudulent insurance policies with forged signatures of real people. The crimes had been committed in various places including the Granada province, Tenerife, Salamanca and Murcia too.

According to police their operation called Operation Cielo, resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old woman who is a Granada resident. The woman did not have any previous convictions and has now been accused of scamming insurance companies on a large scale.

The woman is believed to be a professional fraudster and has been accused of a minimum of 140 offences. The offences are for fraud, false documentation, revelation of secrets and even identity theft. She has been accused of processing false insurance policy contracts which she made money from.

The alleged crimes were committed in the Granada province in towns such as Baza, Durcal, Guadix and Padul. Crimes were also carried out across Spain in Salamanca, Molina de Segura, Orihuela and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Granada officers began their investigation after they received a complaint from a victim of the con artist. The con artist had taken advantage of the vulnerable woman.

The victim took out an insurance policy with the con artist but the arrested woman then used her victim’s details to take out other policies and forged her signature.

The woman who was arrested for these crimes presented herself as a family figure and appeared to have much experience in the insurance industry. According to reports this is one of the largest operations carried out by Granada police against insurance fraud, as reported Granada Hoy.

