Catch up with this week’s latest and most interesting Mallorca news in brief

Reducing stress

RECOGNISING that stray and abandoned domestic pets, especially dogs can suffer from considerable anxiety and stress, the Palma Council has organised a week-long course at the Animal Welfare Centre of Son Reus to assist vets and staff to understand how best to cope with these animals.

AstraZeneca

THE Balearic Health Ministry has confirmed that it will not be ordering any more of the AstraZeneca vaccine because the 8-to-10-week delay between inoculations is too long and once all have received their second vaccination, any left-over vaccine will be donated to other countries.

Laptops

THE Balearic Government has authorised expenditure of up to €1.4 million in order for basic and larger laptops to be purchased for use in selected places of learning across the islands and the initial period to place an order is two years although this may be extended.

Head injury

A YOUNG German tourist who was on what is described as a ‘party boat’ fell over and injured his head, meaning that the vessel which had set out from Palma had to call in at the nearest port which was Arenal where emergency services awaited.

Gay tourism

THE very popular Shangay Magazine is a travel journal which is read by a large percentage of the Spanish speaking LGTBI population has devoted its latest cover and lead story to promote Mallorca as a welcoming and tolerant destination for Gay tourists.

Special concerts

PIANIST and composer David Gómez will present his acclaimed 1 Piano y 200 Candles concert his own home, Finca Ca’s Pianista in Sineu on August 5 and 6 with tickets costing from €20 as the accomplished pianist performs a number of his own compositions.

Organic waste

CALVIA Council is installing a fifth card operated container for organic waste which accounts for about 40 per cent by weight of all household waste. It believes that collecting this waste separately is the path to achieving the recycling targets set out in European regulations for the coming years.

Tunnel complete

ON the evening of Monday July 19, the tunnel boring machine that is working on the construction of the sanitation pipeline in Palma completed the excavation of the longest section of its route, measuring 933 metres after four months of excavation work in the area.

Free rides

UNTIL now, children aged up to 12 are able to travel on buses in the Palma area free of charge but in order to encourage more youngsters to use public transport, a decision has been made that from mid-September, this facility will be extended to include those up to 16.

Tokyo Olympics

ASSUMING it still goes ahead, the Olympic Games in Tokyo will see a record number of participants from the Balearic Islands with 18 competitors in the main Games (two more than at Rio) and five athletes taking part in the Paralympics.

