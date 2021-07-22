BREAKING NEWS: More than 200 immigrants storm border at Melilla

More than 200 immigrants have jumped over the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla.

Three police officers have reportedly been injured trying to stop the immigrants crossing to Melilla from Morocco.

The Government Delegation in Melilla said that 238 people entered the area around 6.50am on Thursday, out of the more than 300 who attempted to cross the border.

They said: “Despite the fact that the Guardia Civil’s anti-intrusion device was implanted along the entire perimeter, 238 people have managed to access Melilla, all of them men.”

They added: “Three Guardia Civil officers have been slightly injured, two of them as a result of wounds caused by hooks.”

The migrants have been transferred to the Centre for the Temporary Stay of Immigrants (CETI), where they will go into quarantine.

This is the third large crossing in the last 10 days, after 119 migrants crossed to Melilla earlier in July.

Unions for the National Police and Guardia Civil denounced the violence used by the assailants against police trying to stop them entering, using sticks, stones and others objects to injure officers.

The Delegation reported that seven Guardia Civil officers were injured earlier this month by immigrants getting into Melilla, with another three injured after the latest crossing.

The news comes after Moroccan migrants who are still living on the streets of Ceuta are demanding recognition from the Spanish government.

About 200 Moroccan migrants, mostly adults, gathered together in front of the Government Delegation in Ceuta and demanded what they called a “dignified reception”.

They are part of the almost 3,000 that have been living on the streets of Ceuta for the past two months, after the massive entry they made through the breakwaters of the Tarajal and Benzu borders that separate Ceuta from Morocco.