The Junta de Andalucia has just agreed to raise the health alert for Malaga to level 3, meaning a tightening of restrictions. It is the only Andalucian province that is in this situation.

The decision to move to alert level 3, which will be applicable from 12am tomorrow, July 23, is adopted after the meeting of the provincial alert committees, which has taken into consideration the specific evaluation reports of each territory, Diario Sur reports.

The most immediate repercussion is noticeable in the hospitality industry. The capacity is reduced to 50 per cent, with a maximum of 4 customers per table inside, while maintaining 100 per cent capacity on the terraces, although with a maximum of 6 people per table.

Closing times are still set as they were in level 2 with establishments closing at 12am, and people are still not permitted to drink at bars.

Gyms must reduce their capacity by 50 per cent indoors and a maximum of ten people, while 60 per cent will be allowed outdoors, and a maximum of 15 people.

