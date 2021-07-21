Why a Heat Recovery System is More Eco Friendly and Economical than Gas or Electricity

As the future of smart homes converge with ambitious carbon reduction goals and people rethink their energy options for residential homes, heat recovery systems are once again a serious discussion all the way from Europe to Asia.

This is not to say that the WEF carbon tax is necessarily the best way forward in places where citizens already struggle to warm their homes, but that positive incentives that rely on our collective sense of responsibility are more than welcome.

When it comes to the home, being eco friendly and economical can go perfectly hand in hand. By reducing your energy consumption or having sustainable alternatives, you are not only helping the environment by limiting the amount of greenhouse gasses you are emitting into the atmosphere, but it also reduces the amount of money you spend on bills each month.

Mechanical ventilation and heat recovery systems (MVHR) do just that by improving the efficiency of heating systems, recycling air that has already been heated and reducing the amount of heat that is lost from a property.

How Does it Work?

MVHR units are installed in the attic or loft space. They have two sets of pipes that run from the rooms in the building up to the unit. One set of pipes is to receive stale air that is already heated, and the other draws in air from outside to be redistributed. Usually, once heated air becomes stale, it is lost through windows and cracks and cold air needs to be heated to the same temperature. Instead of this, an MVHR unit recycles that already heated air.

The pipes for the stale air and fresh air run close enough together so that the energy can be exchanged from the already heated air in order to warm up the fresh air. It is this warmed fresh air that is then redistributed throughout the property.

They work alongside the heating and boiler systems to provide more efficient energy use and retain the heat within the property more sustainably. Instead of losing valuable energy that is stored in the already heated air, it passes through the heat recovery system, is ventilated and redistributed, providing a constant flow of fresh, warm air.

Sustainability

As heat moves from warm to cold, buildings are constantly losing heat. When a door is opened, a window is cracked, even through the walls and roof, heat is lost. Completely cold air then needs to be heated to replace it, using gas or electricity. The production of these energy sources involves burning fossil fuels, which releases harmful gasses into the environment, contributing to global warming.

These are unsustainable energy sources; they have detrimental effects on the planet and will eventually run out. Anything that conserves or reduces the use of this energy is eco-friendly. As an MVHR unit recycles the energy that has already been used to heat the air, it reduces the amount of energy needed to reheat fresh air, making your heating system more sustainable.

Other Benefits

As less energy is required to maintain the property’s heat, your gas or electricity bills will also be reduced. This is one of many other benefits to heat recovery systems. Not only will your indoor air quality be improved, which has positive effects on your health, but the systems also remove damp, condensation and mould. This makes them even more economical in the long run by reducing overall maintenance costs.

MBHR systems are an eco-friendly way to reduce heating costs and improve health. What’s not to love?