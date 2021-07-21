Three arrested in Valencia for stealing €120,000 from an old woman

THREE people arrested in Valencia for stealing €120,000 from a 95-year-old woman in La Pobla de Vallbona
The Guardia Civil has arrested three people, two men and a woman, aged between 31 and 33 years, and of Spanish nationality, for appropriating €120,000 from a 95-year-old woman who lived in an old-folks home in the Valencian municipality of La Pobla de Vallbona.
An investigation had been launched at the end of last March, when the victim filed a complaint with the La Pobla de Vallbona Guardia Civil for the theft of a large amount of money from her bank accounts, carried out by different means.
According to a Guardia Civil statement, a high-end vehicle was allegedly purchased by one of the detainees just days after, using the money withdrawn and transferred by the alleged perpetrators, and the suspects had even asked for personal loans worth €7,500 euros, made in the name of the old woman, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
