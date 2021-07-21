Three arrested in Valencia for stealing €120,000 from an old woman

THREE people arrested in Valencia for stealing €120,000 from a 95-year-old woman in La Pobla de Vallbona



The Guardia Civil has arrested three people, two men and a woman, aged between 31 and 33 years, and of Spanish nationality, for appropriating €120,000 from a 95-year-old woman who lived in an old-folks home in the Valencian municipality of La Pobla de Vallbona.

An investigation had been launched at the end of last March, when the victim filed a complaint with the La Pobla de Vallbona Guardia Civil for the theft of a large amount of money from her bank accounts, carried out by different means.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As the 95-year-old woman lives in a Senior Residence in the said town on a full basis, she did not know of the theft until the facility notified her that they were unable to collect the money from her account that was owed for the next payment of her stay. According to Guardia Civil investigators – after they had collected information from different banks that the woman had accounts with – it was determined that since January 2, 2017, payments totalling more than €30,000 had been made by the three detainees to different businesses, using credit cards associated with the accounts of the elderly woman.

Subsequently, one of the men, through deception, had managed to obtain a power of attorney to take control of the sale of a home owned by the victim, and on the same day of the notarial signature, he withdrew all the capital available in the bank account, as well as cashing in a pension plan that she had, worth €60,000.

According to a Guardia Civil statement, a high-end vehicle was allegedly purchased by one of the detainees just days after, using the money withdrawn and transferred by the alleged perpetrators, and the suspects had even asked for personal loans worth €7,500 euros, made in the name of the old woman, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.