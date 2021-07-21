Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are ‘on a public charm offensive’

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are said to be ‘on a public charm offensive’, with the aim of proving to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that the pair are ‘not trapped’, claims a royal expert.

Prince Harry during his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey claimed that both his brother Prince William and Prince Charles are ‘trapped’ within the Royal family. Royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, who wrote Prince Harry: The Inside Story, believes that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are sending messages to say that they ‘not trapped’ and that they are happy.

Speaking to Closer magazine Larcombe said: ‘William and Kate have kept a dignified silence but now they’re letting their actions do the talking.

‘It’s almost as if they’re sending a secret message to Harry and Meghan saying, “We’re going to keep going, we’re still here, we’re not backing down, we’re carrying on”. It’s a message to Harry that life continues – with or without him.’

The pair recently attended the Euro 2020 final at Wembley and delighted royal fans when they brought George with them too. George is set to turn eight on Thursday, and is their eldest son.

During the match the family were seen together with an excellent family dynamic. Something that commentators have said shows affection and love.

After the match William had to speak out and condemn the racist behaviour targeted at England players. Several black players were targeted with online abuse after they missed their penalties.

‘I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour’, said William.

The Duke and Duchess were also spotted enjoying themselves at Wimbledon. ‘William and Kate are definitely on the charm offensive right now – and it’s working,’ Duncan said to Closer.

