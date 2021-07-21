Osunillas pool in Mijas Pueblo to host 'pool party' every Monday

‘Pool parties’ will be returning to the Osunillas pool every Monday in Mijas Pueblo until mid-August.

These activities will take place on Mondays from July 26 to August 16.

“All the parties will be themed, the first will be Hawaiian, and will take place from 8pm. However, we must remember that today the committee of experts is meeting and new measures may be decided, which is why this activity will be subject to them”, explains Vera.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



During the celebration of these ‘pool parties’, all anti-COVID measures will be carried out to guarantee the safety of the participants.

“There will be reduced capacity, with a person in charge of access control”, details Vera, who has said that “it will not be necessary to reserve the pool to be able to attend this activity”.

In these ‘pool parties’, set up by the Youth area, games will be held that do not involve contact between participants: “From here we invite all our young people to have a fun time in a summer that we are designing in a safe and healthy way for all our mijeños and mijeñas,” said the mayor.

The most popular dog in Mijas will also visit the youngest audience next Thursday, July 22, starting at 8.30pm, in the Plaza del Torreon de La Cala. “We have an appointment with Motty, who continues to visit the squares of the entire municipality to share with all his funniest adventures,” concludes Vera.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.