More than 10 arrested in Nerja drug’s bust

POLICE have arrested more than 10 people in a drug’s bust in Nerja.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested the group in Nerja during a crackdown on drug trafficking.

The arrests took place when officers carried out searches of several homes and businesses in Nerja, focussing on the sale of hashish and cocaine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The quantities that were confiscated by police are unknown and those arrested have been taken to court in Torrox.

The investigation remains open and more arrests are not ruled out, with more than 100 police taking part in the crackdown on drug trafficking.

The news comes after police from the Guardia Civil took part in another drugs arrest in Nerja earlier this year.

Officers from the Armed Institute reportedly arrested one resident, thought to be in his 20s, for allegedly selling narcotic substances, mainly hashish.

Half a dozen vehicles from the Armed Institute, from various specialized units, and around 20 officers were seen in the street near the bus station arresting the man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of drug trafficking.

According to one publication, the man was investigated for selling narcotic substances at retail on the street, mainly hashish.

The large police presence caused concern after traffic was cut while a home search was being carried out in Nerja.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.