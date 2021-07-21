Malaga’s badly parked electric bikes and scooters removed from the streets by grua

MALAGA’S new law sees all the badly parked electric bikes and scooters being removed from the streets by the municipal grua

This Monday 19, the Land Management Commission approved the new ordinance that will allow the grua in Malaga city to remove personal mobility vehicles, electric scooters, and badly parked bicycles and take them directly to the pound.

The next day, today, Tuesday 20, the regulations came into force and municipal employees were out on the streets of the city, removing the first vehicles that were left parked or abandoned in unauthorized points.

The resulting fines will be the responsibility of the companies that own the electric scooters, along with the price of the grua service that was used to remove their vehicles, as, until now, Malaga City Hall was still in charge of carrying out this function, but, it did not have the possibility of charging the relevant companies.

On July 2, the Local Government Board had approved the draft of the regulatory ordinance of the non-tax public patrimonial provision corresponding to the services of the removal of such vehicles from spaces assigned to public use, and their subsequent transfer to the municipal deposit.

One of the main novelties of this new legislation is that the removal and deposit of Malaga’s badly parked electric scooters and bicycles are included, as they are now considered to be vehicles under the new state General Vehicle Regulations, and are therefore included in the Mobility ordinance, which in plain terms means they will be removed from the street when the case arises, and taken to the municipal vehicle pound, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.


