Malaga gynecological clinic receptionist arrested for accessing intimate images of patients

MALAGA gynecological clinic receptionist arrested by Local Police officers for accessing intimate images of patients
A receptionist at a gynecological clinic in Malaga has been arrested for allegedly accessing intimate images of clients after Local Police officers had initially arrested him as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against privacy and the right to self-image by showing them the material he had on his mobile phone, after an incident on the beach of La Malagueta.
The incident took place on June 26, after the 092 emergency number received a call at 3:47pm from a woman reporting a man who she said was possibly directing a hidden camera towards women, some of them possibly minors, who were sunbathing in bikinis on La Malagueta beach, informing them that she had already been in an argument with the man over his actions.
A search of his backpack confirmed that he was indeed carrying a video camera, the lens of which was partially covered with black insulating tape to conceal the recordings, and the backpack had a hole drilled in it that fully coincided with the lens of the GoPro-type action camera he had installed, that could make hidden recordings.
The officers also found five memory cards and a mobile phone that, as he voluntarily showed the officers, contained videos of the intimate areas of patients at the gynecological clinic where he worked in Malaga city.
According to the police statement, in some cases, the images were vaginoplasties, “with the aggravating circumstance that they were in the folder corresponding to a well-known instant messaging application, which, in principle, indicated that the said images could have been shared”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
