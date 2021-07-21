Liverpool stripped of World Heritage status after 17 years

Liverpool has been removed from the list of World Heritage sites following a vote.

Members of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held a secret ballot in China today, July 21, seeing Liverpool removed from the list after 17 years.

Liverpool has been on the list since 2004 but has been on the UNESCO danger list since 2012 when the heritage body became increasingly concerned about the development of the docks in the city.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Before the decision today, Liverpool was one of just 32 World Heritage Sites in the UK, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Responding to the decision today, the Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: “I’m hugely disappointed and concerned by this decision to delete Liverpool’s World Heritage status, which comes a decade after UNESCO last visited the city to see it with their own eyes.

“Our World Heritage site has never been in better condition having benefitted from hundreds of millions of pounds of investment acro

“We will be working with Government to examine whether we can appeal but, whatever happens, Liverpool will always be a World Heritage city. We have a stunning waterfront and incredible built heritage that is the envy of other cities.

“Our commitment to maintaining and improving our buildings remains as strong as ever and will continue to be a key part of our drive to attract visitors, along with leisure, retail and events.

“I find it incomprehensible that UNESCO would rather Bramley Moore Dock remain a derelict wasteland, rather than making a positive contribution to the city’s future and that of its residents.

“I’ll now be seeking to draw together all the UK heritage bodies in a round table to plan a positive future with further investment.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.