Driver fined 2,000 euros and loses eight points off his license for mobile phone use

A Driver has been fined almost 2,000 euros and lost eight points off his license for using a mobile phone while driving.

A driver was stopped and fined by police in Illa de Arousa, Galicia, when they saw that he was in charge of a vehicle while using his mobile phone.

For using his mobile phone while behind the wheel, the officers initially slammed him with a penalty of 200 euros and three points, however, while carrying out the usual control checks (documentation, insurance, license etc), they noticed that the vehicle did not have any ITV, adding another fine of 200 euros.

But there was still more fines to come. The strange attitude of the driver, a 35-year-old man led the officers to also carry out a breathalyzer test, and the result was positive: it showed a rate of 0.44 mg / l. So, that was another 500 euros (making 900 euros so far) and four points.

The final icing on the cake came with the drug test, which also showed a positive result, both for THC (hashish or marijuana) and for cocaine. This time the officers imposed a new sanction on him, in this case, 1,000 euros and six points.

In the end, the luckless driver lost 13 points and will have to pay 1,900 euros in total.

Last year 870 people died in Spain due to traffic accidents. But, despite being the lowest since 1960, there are several alarm bells that downplay the good result.

A study by Línea Directa, for example, indicates that mobility restrictions should have reduced deaths by much more and that, taking this factor into account, the figure actually becomes the worst for ten years.

