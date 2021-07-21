Contract for new National Police station in Velez-Malaga is awarded

Contract for the new National Police station in Velez-Malaga is awarded to Canteras de Almargen and Instalaciones Cueto

Jose Luis Ruiz Espejo, the general secretary of the PSOE of Malaga, has awarded the contract worth €238,741.49, for the perimeter urbanisation works of the new National Police building in the Malaga municipality of Vélez-Málaga, to the company Canteras de Almargen and Instalaciones Cueto.

Mr Ruiz Espejo also assured that “the purpose of this project of the Ministry of the Interior is to meet the requirements of the Town Hall of Velez-Malaga, in compliance with the provisions of the General Urban Planning Plan and the applicable ordinances”.

This new National Police force station will be located in the main centre of Torre del Mar, on a state-owned site acquired by exchange between the General State Administration and the Municipal Housing Company of Velez.

A period of four months has been allowed for the execution of the works from the signing of the contract, and Mr Ruiz Espejo said the awarding of this contract was “one more example of the central government’s commitment to improving the services of the Security Forces in the province of Malaga”.

In addition, he pointed out that an extra 300 National Police officers will reinforce the Malaga municipalities during the Summer operation, throughout July and August, which will mean that the total number of officers dedicated to citizen security will go from the current 1,357 to 1,657, as reported by malagahoy.es.

