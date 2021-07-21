Breaking News: Kier Starmer back in quarantine

Laura Kemp
Labour leader, Sir Kier Starmer, is back in self-isolation after one of his children tested positive for Covid.

The announcement was made two hours after the Labour leader attended the Commons PMQ’s in which Boris Johnson attended virtually due to his own period of quarantine at Chequers.

A spokesperson for Sir Keir said: “One of Keir’s children tested positive for COVID this lunchtime.

“In line with the rules, Keir and his family will now be self-isolating.

“Keir was already doing daily tests and tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests.”

The Labour Party has confirmed this will be the fourth time their Sit Kier has had to isolate since the pandemic began.


