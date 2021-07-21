BREAKING NEWS: Government faces opposition over vaccine passports

THE UK government is facing opposition from MPs over introducing vaccine passports.

The government is facing a rebellion over a proposed requirement to use vaccine passports to enter venues.

Around 40 Conservative MPs are expected to vote against the plans to make vaccines a requirement to enter nightclubs and other venues after the government announced the move following the easing of restrictions across the UK.

The Labour party said it also opposes the passports. A spokesman said: “We need to see the detail of what the government puts forward regarding vaccine passports.

“We oppose the use of Covid vaccination status for everyday access to venues and services. It’s costly, open to fraud and is impractical.

“Being double jabbed doesn’t prove you aren’t carrying the virus.”

The news comes after reports of an NHS vaccine passports scam in the UK.

The NHS Covid vaccine passport is free to use but many people are being scammed by fraudsters. People have been targeted by fraudsters who intend to steal their cash and their personal details too.

Scammers are targeting potential victims and sending emails. These emails have links which then send people to fake NHS websites that appear convincing to most people. The site then asks people to hand over personal details and bank details too.

Officials are now urging people to use the NHS’s own programme to obtain their vaccine passports in the UK.

