Balearic Islands Hotel industry remains anxious over UK and Germany’s decision on ‘amber-plus’ rating.

Hoteliers in the Balearics are said to be anxiously awaiting travel decisions from both the German and UK Governments after a sharp rise in coronavirus infections gripped the Islands.

Guest occupancy levels in hotels across some areas are already well below expectations for the time of year with the blame put squarely on the ups and downs of the pandemic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“There is a lot of alarm and concern because the entire tourist season is at stake. If London decides to move the Balearic Islands from ‘Amber’ to ‘Amber Plus’ British tourists will have to quarantine when they return to the UK. The same could happen with Germany who may require PCR tests or some type of quarantine,” said Hoteliers in Mallorca, Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

The British Government is due to announce its decision on Thursday, July 22, followed by the German Government on Friday.

A new category within the traffic light travel system has been been created by the UK government which sits alongside Red, Amber, Green and Green watchlist.

The amber Plus is a new level that travellers should become familiar with.

The new Amber Plus label comes after it was announced that all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, returning from France to England from 19 July will need to continue to follow previous quarantine rules despite the new changes made to those returning from Amber countries.

Tourist Groups and Tour Operators are also worried as any change in travel restrictions means they will be forced to reschedule hundreds of tourist packages and flights from the UK and Germany to the Balearic Islands, possibly opening the door for thousands of refunds.

It is also thought that Greece may also be added to the UK’s ‘Amber Plus’ list due to the continued rise of infections in the country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.