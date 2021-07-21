Mother of a 3-month-old baby goes to prison for abuse in Malaga

Officers of the National Police have arrested the parents of the 3-month-old baby in Malaga for alleged child abuse and serious injury.

The Minor Protection Service of the Junta de Andalucia has ordered the mother to enter prison whilst the father has been released with charges.

The provincial police station has reported that the father brought the child into the pediatric emergency department in Malaga on July 11 and saw obvious signs of abuse. He alleged the baby had accidentally slipped out of his arms, however, following interviews both parents gave contradicting stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to investigations carried out by officers of the Group of Minors of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga, the baby was treated at the hospital with a fractured femur in his left leg and a fractured right tibia.

Following further investigations, the incidents took place in a two-room house where up to 11 people were living together, including the maternal grandmother, three uncles and their children, as well as the parents of the three-month-old.

During the course of the investigation, multiple statements were taken from relatives who lived in the house with all of them giving different versions of the story. Officers discovered that the baby slept tied to a pram and was also fed food that was not suitable for his age.

The mother, 25 and of Spanish nationality, has been sent to prison while the 47-year-old Spanish father has been charged and released, according to Malaga Hoy.

The mother was arrested in 2016 for allegedly murdering and abusing another child, who was also three months old. The biological father of the deceased child – different from the father of the child in the current case – was also arrested at that time in connection with the events.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.