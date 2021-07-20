Velez Malaga hands out environment awards

VELEZ MALAGA Council has been handing out environment awards to local businesses.

The Department for Environment at Velez Malaga council handed out the awards to businesses for caring for the environment.

First Deputy Mayor Atencia, the Councillor for Environment, Antonio Ariza, and Alberto Jimenez, from PROAMB, have delivered the first Environmental Quality awards to companies and businesses in Velez Malaga.

Councillor Atencia said: “Today, this council through the Department of Environment carries out the delivery of the first environmental awards to businesses and companies adhering to this campaign.”

He added: “Through this we will create a Network of Sustainable Establishments, pioneered by our municipality. I want to emphasise that the commitment to the environment is not only from the council, but of all the residents of the municipality.”

He said he would like to, “congratulate the first businessmen who today collect their award, encouraging the entire business community of the municipality to adhere to this campaign. Congratulations to my colleague Antonio Ariza and the PROAMB company, for launching this pioneering initiative.”

Councillor Ariza said: “The Department of Environment is going to deliver the first awards to companies.”

He added: “We want to announce that the delivery of environmental quality awards to companies and businesses in the municipality of Velez Malaga will begin. I want to thank all the companies that have participated and encourage the rest to participate. During the months of June and July, a total of 82 visits were made, of which 65 have passed the process successfully; a total of 38 accreditations carried out in Velez-Malaga and 27 accreditations carried out in Torre del Mar.”

He said: “During the next few months the visits will be extended to all the areas that make up the municipality. Parallel to the accreditation process, the Network of Companies with Sustainable Accreditation has been created, which has maps and distribution lists where you can consult, free of charge, which are the companies that have passed the Sustainable Company Accreditation process.”

The representative of the PROAMB collective, Alberto Jimenez, said: “In order to obtain the award, the company must pass an audit process, carried out by a specialised environmental technician, which is carried out by means of a check-list, which assesses the impact that professional activity has on each of the environmental aspects, which are environmental management, water, energy, responsible purchasing, waste, hazardous waste, noise, atmospheric emissions, environmental communication, green areas and sustainable mobility.”

