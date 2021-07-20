US advises it’s citizens against travel to the UK

US authorities have issued their highest warnings yet against travel to the UK because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The US State Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now both raised the UK to ‘level four,’ telling Americans they should avoid travel to the country.

“If you must travel to the United Kingdom, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC said in an advisory, while the State Department said: “Do not travel to the United Kingdom due to Covid-19.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The US government lowered the UK to a ‘level 3′ advisory rating back in May. However, the recent rise in cases of the virus in the UK, mainly due to the Delta variant, as seen hundreds of thousands of people forced into isolation for ten days.

The changes came as the GBTA (Global Business Travel Association) warned that government restrictions on international travel continue to hinder the ability for companies to conduct key business functions.

More than half of members and stakeholders report that networking, business prospecting (51%) and business planning and strategising (50%) are impacted by these policies.

“There is clearly an appetite to resume non-essential business travel and in-person meetings to promote collaboration, networking and business opportunities. And interestingly, it doesn’t appear that cost savings are necessarily a key driver in waiting to get travellers back out on the road.

“However, government policies and restrictions on international travel continue to hinder progress in pursuing activities so important to conducting business,” said Chief executive Suzanne Neufang.

The UK allows American arrivals but requires a ten-day quarantine on arrival and two Covid tests.

The Biden administration said it was forming expert working groups in June with the UK, Canada, Mexico and the European Union to determine how best to restart travel safely after more than a year of restrictions.

Airlines and others have pressed the administration to lift the restrictions that bar most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil within the past 14 days from the US.

Speaking at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week, president Biden said that discussions on when travel restrictions for Europe could be lifted were “in the process now”, adding that he expected to be able to answer “within the next several days what is likely to happen”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.