The incidence rate in Spain rises to 622 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 27,286 new infections and 29 deaths have been added to the official count.

Spain’s average incidence rate has once again risen, this time by 22 points. The rate is now 622 per 100,000 inhabitants, based on figures reported over the last 14 days.

The Ministry of Health for Spain registered 27,286 new infections today, Tuesday, July 20- also adding 29 deaths to the official count. In total, 4,189,136 people have been infected since the start of the pandemic and 81,148 have so far died from the disease.

The worst affected age group continues to be young people between 20 and 29 years old. The accumulated incidence has risen in this group to a worrying 1,838 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days (44 points more than Monday).

At the moment, Catalonia is the community with the highest cumulative incidence: 1,240 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over two weeks. In Navarra, the incidence totals 905 cases and in Castilla y León to 910.

The Community of Madrid registered 4,512 infections on Tuesday, of which 3,400 correspond to the last 24 hours, a single death was registered in hospitals while the pressure continues to rise. The percentage of Spain’s population who have received their complete vaccination schedule is 47% .

Since the pandemic began, 786,008 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Community of Madrid with the number of deaths totalling 23,687.

Spain will reach 25 million of the population immunised this week. This means that the Government’s forecast of reaching this count of citizens with the complete regime will be fulfilled. The figure implies that more than 53% of the population are protected against the coronavirus and its variants.

