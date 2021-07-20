DESPITE the recent sad loss of founder Joan Hunt, the Cudeca Foundation in Benalmadena continues to raise funds and assist those suffering from cancer.

Charmaine Arbouin, the British Consul in Andalucia and the Canary Islands, visited Cudeca on July 16 and was shown round the hospice by board members Susan Hannam, Vice-President of Cudeca, and Rafael Olalla, the Deputy Chief Executive.

A long-standing supporter of Cudeca, Ms Arbouin had helped the Sunflower Effect campaign to raise funds for a home care team by making a personal appeal on video, and also made a generous donation to the hospice from the Consular Project Fund administered by the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Commenting that Cudeca’s “special kind of caring” has been more needed than ever during the past year, when the pandemic has increased the problems of isolation, she thanked the Cudeca staff and volunteers for their dedication and pledged to continue to do everything she could to support them.

Just a few days earlier, as part of the Cudeca Solidarity Restaurants campaign Matteo Manzato from his Venetiis restaurant in Benalmadena, presented Cudeca with the sum of €400 raised from sales of his solidarity lasagna.

Based in Benalmadena Pueblo, the restaurant has sold 400 portions of the lasagna with €1 being donated to the charity for each serving.

The Cudeca Foundation offers professional medical care to patients suffering from cancer or other advanced illnesses, as well as support to their families using the palliative care approach.

Thank you for reading ‘The Cudeca Foundation in Benalmadena continues to raise funds.’