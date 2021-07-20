The arrival of British Holidaymakers brings optimism back to Spain’s Costa del Sol

The arrival of British holidaymakers has brought optimism back to Spain’s Costa del Sol hotel industry.

The recent arrival of British tourists has brought optimism to the Costa del Sol hotel sector, which now expects a rebound in this particular international market, although there is a worry that the increase in coronavirus infections in the region of Andalucia may threaten the welcomed return of the holidaymakers.

Monday, July 19 was the date marked by London as the ‘Freedom Day’, which implies the end of the restrictions against Covid-19. This also meant that UK citizens who have received the complete vaccination schedule are now able to travel to countries included in the amber traffic light without having to quarantine upon their return.

Great Expectations

The measure has generated great expectations in the sector, despite the fact that it adds to the recommendations not to travel to Spain made a few days ago by other EU countries such as Germany, Belgium or France due to the increase in the accumulated incidence of coronavirus cases.

The executive vice president of the Association of Hotel Businessmen of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), Javier Hernández, said that after the elimination of the restrictions by the UK government they expect “ a greater rebound in reservations during the next few days”.

Thus, the occupancy forecasts are maintained, reaching ” 58.20%” for the month of July and “62.03%” for August of the existing offer, he added.

Hernández commented that the British market “is the first in terms of volume of international arrivals ” on the Costa del Sol and accounts for “18.5% of travellers”, so he foresees for the next few dates “an increase of the reserves ”.

“We are satisfied by the elimination of the restrictions and surely during the next few days hotel establishments will begin to reopen in those areas that mainly work with this British market,” said the businessman.

The hotelier highlighted that as of July 19, there are a total of “255 open establishments” representing “77.5%” of the total in the sector.

Hotel management president, José Luque, said that ” there is volatility as a consequence of the fifth wave”, although he remarked that ” many air seats have been made available to the British, from both easyJet and Ryanair ”.

Andalucian President Juanma Moreno confirmed that ‘measures will be taken against the fifth wave if necessary’.

The president of the community of Andalucian, Juanma Moreno, asked citizens to take “great caution” as the total number of admitted to community hospitals has increased by 200 in two weeks and has said that [they] continue to “monitor” the situation and will take action “if necessary”.

