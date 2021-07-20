Seven British fugitives arrested in Malaga in just three weeks

Seven British fugitives have been arrested in Malaga in the space of just three weeks.

The British fugitives were all men, and were wanted across the UK for a series of unrelated offences. The offences included supplying firearms, supplying class A and class B drugs and causing wounding with intent. One man was also wanted for conspiring to commit a robbery.

The series arrests were successfully carried out by Spain’s National Police force. They have been supported by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and their international liaison officers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the NCA they lead “the UK’s fight to cut serious and organised crime, protecting the public by targeting and pursuing those criminals who pose the greatest risk to the UK”.

The National Police were also supported by police forces in the UK and Interpol Manchester.

“Seven arrests in just three weeks is the result of very hard work by the Agency with our Spanish partners, who have allocated decisive resources and operated swiftly to secure these arrests,” said the head of European Operations at the NCA, Dave Hucker.

“Fugitives should know that the NCA works hand-in-hand with international law enforcement partners and that we therefore have significant reach. At home and abroad, we will never fail to find criminals who have fled justice,” added Hucker.

International liaison officers for the NCA have been working with their Spanish partners and the Crown Prosecution Service in the UK to arrest the wanted fugitives. Some of the fugitives were arrested under pre-existing European arrest warrants. Others though were arrested using the new European Union Trade and Cooperation Agreement warrants.

One arrest was of a 26-year-old man. He was wanted by Greater Manchester police and was discovered in Fuengirola. He had allegedly been involved with a machete fight.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.