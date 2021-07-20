REVEALED! Identity of married premier league player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

MET police have revealed the identity of the married premier league player who was arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.

Icelandic professional footballer Gylfi Sigurðsson (pictured below) is under investigation by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of child sex offences. Sigurðsson plays for the Premier League club Everton as well as the Iceland national football team.

Many British news outlets have covered the story but due to legal reasons, they have not been able to actually print the name of the player. They have however described the footballer by his age, marital status, and that he plays for a national football team.

Everton had a practice match last weekend, however, Mr. Sigurðsson was absent. Everton have since confirmed that one of their first-team players has been suspended pending a police investigation.

The media reported that an Everton player was arrested last Friday, July 16, and later released on bail. According to reports, had Police interrogated the footballer earlier this month and carried out a full search of his home, where they confiscated some items, but have not reported what they were.

A source told a reporter from The Mirror newspaper: “This has caused a massive shock. Any suggestion of allegations of offences involving a child are rightly taken seriously from the point they are made.”

“Clearly this matter must be fully investigated. Allegations of this nature will cause a considerable amount of alarm among everyone within the club, the fans, and the wider public. This is now a case of waiting to see where the investigation takes us,” added the insider.

