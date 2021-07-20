Cyclist from Mijas wins a Gold Medal in the Spanish Road Championship Race and a Silver in the Chrono time-trial event, despite being a specialist in rally events.

Although normally specialising in rally championships, even training on the slopes of the Sierra de Mijas with her rally bike, Fabiola Muñoz from Mijas has just won a gold medal for the M50A Spanish Road Championship- and also picked up a silver medal too for her efforts in the Chrono (time-trial) event.

“It is the first time that I compete in the Spanish Road Championship and I was a bit lost, since all the women went out in a peloton with the men of the M-50 and M-60 categories and the classification closed five minutes after for the peloton to reach the finish line ”, says the cyclist, who claims to be“ very happy ”and at the same time“ surprised ”by how things went in Valladolid,” said Muñoz.

The cyclist, a specialist in XCO (rally) competitions, had not participated in a road race for three years and the last time she did it was in Andalucia.

“The profile of the national route was not demanding because I am used to riding through the Sierra de Mijas, my only objective was to pedal at the same pace as the men and stick to the peloton and when the race finished I did not know what position I was in until they told me,” she said.

Muñoz, who usually travels alone around the country to compete with her bicycle, also took the podium in the national time trial the following day, she was second, 46 seconds behind the champion, Raquel Montañés. “I sinned as a rookie because all my opponents had their aerodynamic bikes, prepared for the time trial and with my normal bike [laughs], I still got the silver,” she added.

After these two races, the cyclist from Mijas now has her eyes firmly set on her first World Cup in France on August 14, although her participation is not yet certain. “I want to go, but I don’t dare to do it alone, I can’t find anyone. I do not dare to leave Spain and do so many kilometres alone in the car,” commenting on the long and lonely journey she would face if she was successful in her application to the race.

Meanwhile, the cyclist continues with her training in the municipality and finished with, quote: “I train according to objectives and the competition I attend. There are weeks that I train 8, 10 or 15 hours, it all depends. You do not have to train for many hours, but do specific training, in the end, the body gets tired and you need to do the training and rest just.”

