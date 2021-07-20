Priest who blamed mother of girls in Tenerife for their death is denounced

The Las Palmas Prosecutor’s Office denounces parish priest, Fernando Baez Santana, for his statements in the media and online about the mother of Anna and Olivia, who disappeared in Tenerife.

The Las Palmas Prosecutor’s Office has denounced Fernando Baez Santana for allegedly committing a crime of justifying sexist violence with statements made in the media and on social networks regarding the mother of Anna and Olivia, the two girls who went missing in Tenerife and were murdered by their father.

A letter was made public today, Tuesday, July 20, following an investigation to access the comments made by the priest in June in which he blamed the mother for what had happened to the two young girls.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, these crimes may constitute a crime of discrimination in article 510.2.b of the Penal Code, this is punishable by six months to two years in prison. Specifically by anyone who “praises or justifies by any means of public expression or dissemination the crimes that have been committed against a group, a part of it, or against a specific person by reason of belonging to that group for racist reasons, anti-Semitic or others referring to ideology, religion or beliefs, family situation, the belonging of its members to an ethnic group, race or nation, their national origin, their sex, sexual orientation or identity, for reasons of gender, illness or disability, or to those who participated in its execution”.

The priest, who is from Gran Canaria and considered controversial, said that the behaviour of Tomas Gimeno, who murdered the young girls, was due to the “infidelity” of the mother. These statements were rejected by the Bishop of the Canary Islands and later led to the removal of the priest, according to La Opinion de Malaga.

The Bishop agreed to remove Baez from his role as parish priest in Gran Canaria and also demanded that he no longer make comments on the tragic deaths of Anna and Olivia in a decree that was signed on June 16.

