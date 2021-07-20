Only 44% of Easyjet flights sold

EASYJET has revealed that less than half of its flights for this summer have been sold.

The airline said that only 44 per cent of its summer flights have been sold after Easyjet customers are leaving it later to book their flights this year.

Easyjet said the drop in flights sold represents a 69 per cent decrease on 2019.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It said customers, “are currently booking much closer to departure due to market conditions.”

It added: “Easyjet expect this to improve quickly as restrictions are lifted over the coming period.” Saying, “We remain confident about demand for travel this summer and into autumn, due to the bookings surges experienced following selective easing of travel restrictions.”

The airline also said the number of passengers booking from Europe instead of the UK has increased.

The news comes after Easyjet announced it would be offering more holidays to Spain following the UK government’s move to allow vaccinated tourists to come back from amber list countries without quarantine.

Garry Wilson, CEO of Easyjet holidays, said: “We know how important holidays are and how much the nation has missed jetting off in the last 18 months due to various restrictions and testing requirements, so we welcome the latest travel developments and changes to FCDO advice which mean we can take even more people away safely this summer.

“With summer back on, we’ve put even more holidays on sale to meet the demand and can’t wait to take even more people on a well-deserved break in the coming weeks and months.”

Tourists who have been vaccinated can now travel to amber list countries, including Spain, without quarantine after coming back to the UK.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.