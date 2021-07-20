New restrictions in the Balearic Islands for residents and tourists

Beaches are to be closed 10pm to 6am under new restrictions and the Balearic government will recommend masks be used.

New restrictions set to be approved today, July 20, will see beaches closed between 10pm and 6am and the number of people allowed sit together at a table in a restaurant, bar or cafe reduced from 12 to eight indoors and from six to four outdoors. Restaurants must also close an hour earlier at 1am when previously they could stay open until 2am.

The government will also recommend that anyone over the age of six wears a mask outdoors, this however will remain a recommendation and will not be mandatory unless in an area where social distancing of 1.5 metres cannot be maintained.

The restrictions and mask recommendation are set to be introduced after a growth in Covid-19 infections in the Mediterranean archipelago. As of Monday, July 19, the islands had a total of 70,924 cases and an accumulated incidence rate of 595.37 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks. Hospital admissions because of Covid-19 have also risen.

More restrictions may be in the pipeline, the government of the Balearic Islands has requested court authorisation to prevent meetings among people who do not live together between 1am and 6pm.

Related: Four German police officers will be deployed to the Guardia Civil quarters in Santa Margalida and Arta, and they will patrol in the tourist areas of Platja de Muro, Can Picafort and Arta, Son Servera, Capdepera and Sant Llorenç.

Two French gendarmes will work with the Guardia Civil in Calvia and Soller with duties in those two municipalities as well as Deia and Fornalutx.

In total there are six officers from France, four from Italy and nine from Germany with three moving to Ibiza and the remaining 16 being based around Mallorca for July, August and September.

The reason for bringing these officers into Mallorca is three-fold as there is an increase security, it promotes international cooperation as all forces fight against global crime and there is a direct improvement of care of foreign tourists.

