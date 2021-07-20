Music ban could be extended to other Greek islands

A music ban and other restrictions in Mykonos could be extended to more Greek islands including Santorini.

A music ban and other restrictions imposed on Mykonos could be extended to other Greek holiday destinations including Santorini, Crete and Paros.

On July 17, Mykonos banned music in bars, restaurant, cafes and shops after a huge surge in coronavirus cases in the popular holiday island.

The curfew, which runs from 1am to 6am, means that everyone, apart from people going to work or hospital, must stay indoors.

The country’s Civil Protection Ministry said on July 17, “We call on the residents, visitors and professionals on our beautiful island to strictly follow the measures so that we can quickly control and contain the spreading of the virus and Mykonos can return to normality.”

The mayor of Mykonos, Konstantinos Koukas, however said the restrictions were unfair and unnecessary.

The restrictions on the island will last until July 26.

The music ban comes after English footballers were filmed singing Sweet Caroline in a Mykonos bar.

Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker and Declan Rice gave a rousing rendition of the song and were captured on social media.

Greece is currently on the UK’s amber list. A fifth of its economy depends on tourism.

