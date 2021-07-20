Motorhome rentals in Spain skyrocketing this Summer

MOTORHOME rentals in Spain have risen by more than 130 per cent this Summer, as holidaymakers opt for the safer, more private holiday



According to data from the specialist web portal ProntoPro.es, more and more people this year are renting motorhomes, or camper vans, for their holiday in Spain, a change that has taken place in light of the doubts brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, with people seemingly preferring safer tourism, away from the concrete jungles, and the throngs of holidaymakers in the coastal areas.

Despite the optimism thanks to an increase in vaccinations, the portal – which is a professional job offer and demand website – has reported that large numbers of holidaymakers are playing it safe and keeping themselves safe by renting motorhomes, to simply travel at their own convenience around the country, which has resulted in a rise of more than 130 per cent in that market compared to 2020.

A motorhome of course can provide you and your family with a safe environment, privacy, and independence to just travel and stop at any desired location, giving a nice variety of sights and scenery during the trip.

According to the portal’s data, they claim most of the searches for motorhomes started in January, and by May had already increased dramatically, although it was around the end of the state of alarm that numbers really started rising they say, with June also showing a 120 per cent increase compared to last June.

Motorhome rentals in Spain will vary according to the type of vehicle and the rental company, but on average they are between €100 and €150 a day, on top of which there is the cost of fuel, tolls, and any specialised parking sites you might take advantage of.

Somebody who regularly takes their motorhome on trips told me they enjoy the thrill of waking up and just improvising, driving off without planning any route, just to see what surprises the day brings them, with the possibility of beautiful, hidden beaches, or stunning landscapes, while others are more meticulous and will sit for days in advance, plotting an exact schedule of routes, the choice is entirely yours, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

