Monumental traffic jam in Madrid after two trucks collide on the M-50

A monumental traffic jam has been caused in Spain’s Madrid after two trucks collide on the M-50. This meant that the road had to be closed.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, July 20, monumental traffic jams were caused in Madrid after two lorries collided. The collision occurred at kilometre 42 on the M-50 ring road in the direction of Getafe. According to Emergencias Madrid 112, the collision had caused kilometre long traffic jams and the road had to be closed.

Firefighters from the Community of Madrid rushed to the scene of the accident which left one of the vehicles overturned in the middle of the road. The other vehicle ended up on the hard shoulder. Firefighters have had to assist the driver of the second lorry which ended up on the hard shoulder as the driver had become trapped in the cab.

The incident was also attended by personnel from Summa 112. They have treated both of the lorry drivers. One of the drivers is said to have serious injures while the other managed to escape the crash with only moderate injuries.

The road has been closed and the Guardia Civil attended the scene of the accident and have set up detours, after the collision partially block the road.

According to the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT), as reported 20 minutes, traffic jams in the area had reached a staggering 11 kilometres early on Tuesday morning. The traffic jams were between km 42 and 53.

