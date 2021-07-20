Breaking News: Marbella goes back into curfew

The Junta de Andalucia has met to discuss the new restrictions for the rising cases, with the changes likely to affect Marbella with a curfew.

Among other measures, towns with a population of over 5,000 and with cases of more than 1,000 per 100,000 people will be under curfew from 2am until 7am from Thursday, July 22, including Marbella.

As well as Marbella, the other towns included are Tarifa, Conil de la Frontera, Villanueva de Cordoba and Pozoblanco.

The Junta now needs to apply to the top court in Andalucia to impose the restrictions.

In hospitality establishments, the interior will have a maximum of 4 people per table, progressively increasing the number of them up to a maximum of 10 people depending on the level of alert, being allowed the service and consumption in the bar outdoors only in levels 1, 2 and 3.

In the case of nightlife establishments, an entry record will be requested to control the traceability of possible infections. In these establishments, the maximum capacity will be 75 per cent indoors on level 1 and 50 per cent on level 2. Bar service will not be allowed indoors and the tables will be occupied by a maximum of 4 people. Outdoors, only bar service will be allowed on levels 1, 2 and 3, being consumption at tables.

Similarly, in celebrations, it is reduced to 75 per cent of the maximum capacity in level 1, with a maximum of 200 people and 4 diners per table. At level 2, the maximum capacity allowed will be 75 per cent with a maximum of 150 people. The bar service will not be allowed inside, while outside the service will only be allowed on levels 1, 2 and 3, being consumption at the table.

It has been agreed to propose to the local authorities to reinforce Public Health and surveillance measures in those populations whose incidence is increasing and, especially, in those that register rates higher than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. These measures include the limitation of public areas and spaces, the intensification of control to avoid bottles or the reinforcement of prevention messages.

Likewise, these authorities are urged to close the beaches from 11:00 pm to 07:00 am in those coastal municipalities that are at alert levels 2, 3 and 4, with the exception of this measure for the restaurant services located in said spaces.

This will be reviewed in another two weeks, according to Ideal.

