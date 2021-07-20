Marbella beach security

MARBELLA Council has upped its beach security with a new logistical base and two new jet skis.

The council has also added a further 12 volunteers to patrol beaches in Marbella on the weekends in another improvement to security.

Councillor Jose Eduardo Diaz, said that these improvements were necessary, “given the current pandemic situation and a tourist season with about 400,000 people in the city.”

The councillor, who thanked the work of the local group, which has 100 volunteers, stressed said that they have offered to step up the efforts that they have already been making since the beginning of the pandemic.

Diaz, who announced the new jet skis at El Cable beach, together with the head of the Association of Civil Protection Volunteers in Marbella, Javier Flores, said the council had also arranged lifeguards for the beaches as well as a fire department guard.

He added that there are 10 Civil Protection volunteers working on the beaches during the week, with more at the weekends.

He said: “In addition, for their work they will have a base on the beach itself, something we have been fighting for since the beginning of the legislature.”

He added: “It is a facility that we want to be the centre of the service, where they can have a logistics centre with two new jet skis.”

The councillor said: “These vehicles are complemented by special equipment that allow them to go in the water immediately, both in Marbella and in San Pedro Alcantara, making it possible not to have to resort to the existing centre in the marina.”

He added: “The weekend reinforcement, on the beach… is another complement to the action carried out by Civil Protection.”

Councillor Flores added: “We carry out very diverse tasks that range from taking food home to a family quarantining with Covid to searching for missing persons or rescuing boats that break down at sea.”

