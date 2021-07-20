Man dies from his 24 hour ordeal after being rescued from a ditch in San Roque

Man dies from his 24 hour ordeal after being rescued alive from a ditch in San Roque Torreguadiaro.

A 49-year-old man died on Monday, July 19, in San Roque after initially being rescued alive from a ditch in which he had been trapped in since the night before.

Sources from the Firefighters Consortium of the Province of Cádiz said that the man was a local from Jerez de la Frontera and a resident of the Sanroqueña town, located in the centre of Torreguadiaro.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The canal is located at the entrance to Torreguadiaro, behind a gas station, and the man was trapped in it, 1.5 meters deep, with the water reaching chest level.

As firefighters and emergency services arrived at the scene, the Guardia Civil had already tried, without success, to remove the man from the ditch, in which he had been trapped since the previous night.

The firefighters managed to get him out alive and he was immediately taken in an ambulance to the San Enrique de Guadiaro health centre, where he went into cardiac Resuscitation manoeuvres were performed but, sadly, doctors were unable to save his life.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.