In excellent news for tourism on the Costa del Sol, Malaga airport doubles flights to the UK as restrictions end.

On Monday Aena scheduled a staggering 489 flights between Spain and the UK. This is a dramatic increase in the number of flights from a week ago and is a threefold increase. The timing of the flights being increased coincides with freedom day in the UK.

Many Brits have been eagerly awaiting freedom day in UK and it has finally arrived and many coronavirus restrictions the UK have been lifted.

Malaga-Costa del Sol airport on July 19, saw the first Brit tourists arrive under the new rules. This meant that Brits who are double jabbed could travel to Spain and would not need to quarantine on their return home.

The airport saw flight figures from a month ago double, which is excellent news. Flights have yet to return to summer levels from pre-pandemic days though.

Costa del Sol hotels are one of the favourite destinations for Brit tourists. Hoteliers are now confident bookings will surge and they hope that establishments which have been closed recently due to the pandemic will now begin to open and welcome the tourists. Javier Hernandez, the executive vice-president of the employers’ association Aehcos believes that this will be the case.

In 2019 over 18 million tourists headed to Spain from UK, as reported La Opinion de Malaga. Freedom day in the UK meant that masks are no longer compulsory in pubs and restaurants even though infections continue to rise. Brits can currently travel to amber list countries including Spain if they had been double jabbed, and not have to quarantine on their return. However, they will need to have COVID tests.

In other great news, Jet2 have resumed flights to Malaga and Alicante.

